Almal praat hieroor: Trevor Noah wen gewilde toekenning
08/05/2017

~

Die gewilde komediant Trevor Noah kan nóg ’n toekenning by sy versameling voeg! Hy het die goue springmielie vir beste gasheer by die jaarlikse MTV-toekennings gewen. Hooffoto Twitter

Die Amerikaanse program vir wie Trevor Noah as gasheer optree, The Daily Show, is die rede waarom hy hierdie gewilde toekenning ontvang het.

Die 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards het Sondagaand, 7 Mei, in Los Angeles plaasgevind.

Hy het sy toekenning aan sy ma opgedra met die volgende woorde:

There is one person I aspire to be every single day,” he said, “and that is my mom: a powerful, strong black woman who never listened when people told her she couldn’t be more.

Trevor het ook Saterdagaand, 6 Mei 2017, ’n GLAAD-toekenning vir uitstekende geselsprogram gewen. Dié toekenningsgeleentheid het by die Hilton Midtown in New York City plaasgevind.

Hier is ’n paar twiets en Instagram posts van die MTV-toekennings:

Thank you thank you thank you thank you. Wow

A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) on

Hy het selfs vir Ellen DeGeneres gewen!

Bekendes  / Nuut & Nou

Michelle Nortje

