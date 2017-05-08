Almal praat hieroor: Trevor Noah wen gewilde toekenning

Die Amerikaanse program vir wie Trevor Noah as gasheer optree, The Daily Show, is die rede waarom hy hierdie gewilde toekenning ontvang het.

Die 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards het Sondagaand, 7 Mei, in Los Angeles plaasgevind.

Hy het sy toekenning aan sy ma opgedra met die volgende woorde:

“There is one person I aspire to be every single day,” he said, “and that is my mom: a powerful, strong black woman who never listened when people told her she couldn’t be more.”

Trevor het ook Saterdagaand, 6 Mei 2017, ’n GLAAD-toekenning vir uitstekende geselsprogram gewen. Dié toekenningsgeleentheid het by die Hilton Midtown in New York City plaasgevind.

Hier is ’n paar twiets en Instagram posts van die MTV-toekennings: