Jamie Foxx en Katie Holmes maak na 4 jaar verhouding bekend

Sedert 2013 wonder baie mense of die Hollywood-aktrise Katie Holmes en die sanger en akteur Jamie Foxx ’n liefdesverhouding het. In Januarie 2016 is Katie afgeneem waar sy spog met ’n ring aan haar vinger, maar Jamie se bestuurder het gerugte ontken dat hulle verloof is en gesê dat die ring nie van Jamie af is nie. Hulle is ook in April vanjaar afgeneem deur ’n aanhanger wat die twee “gevang” het terwyl hulle ’n romantiese ete in ’n restaurant gedeel het.

Katie en Jamie, of “JamKat”, soos party aanhangers hulle nou noem, het al voorheen erken dat hulle baie goeie vriende is en baie na aan mekaar is, maar dat hulle nie saam is nie en daar geensins ’n romantiese verhouding tussen hulle bestaan nie.

Nadat foto’s van dié twee egter sedert gister soos ’n veldbrand op sosiale media versprei het, gaan dit aansienlik moeiliker wees vir die twee om die gerugte te ontken. Hulle lyk baie danig met mekaar terwyl hulle tyd op die strand saam spandeer en selfs hande vashou.

Kyk net hier