Jamie Foxx en Katie Holmes maak na 4 jaar verhouding bekend

Sedert 2013 wonder baie mense of die Hollywood-aktrise Katie Holmes en die sanger en akteur Jamie Foxx ’n liefdesverhouding het. In Januarie 2016 is Katie afgeneem waar sy spog met ’n ring aan haar vinger, maar Jamie se bestuurder het gerugte ontken dat hulle verloof is en gesê dat die ring nie van Jamie af is nie. Hulle is ook in April vanjaar afgeneem deur ’n aanhanger wat die twee “gevang” het terwyl hulle ’n romantiese ete in ’n restaurant gedeel het.
Katie en Jamie, of “JamKat”, soos party aanhangers hulle nou noem, het al voorheen erken dat hulle baie goeie vriende is en baie na aan mekaar is, maar dat hulle nie saam is nie en daar geensins ’n romantiese verhouding tussen hulle bestaan nie.
Nadat foto’s van dié twee egter sedert gister soos ’n veldbrand op sosiale media versprei het, gaan dit aansienlik moeiliker wees vir die twee om die gerugte te ontken. Hulle lyk baie danig met mekaar terwyl hulle tyd op die strand saam spandeer en selfs hande vashou.
Kyk net hier
Top picture – Katie Holmes dancing with Jamie Foxx at a charity bash in The Hamptons. August 📷 (2013) Bottom picture – Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx seen holding hands as they strolled along the beach in Malibu on Monday September 4th (2017) Katie looks Happy so i am Happy for her. 💖💖💖💖 #katieholmes #JamieFoxx #together
It’s official — #JamieFoxx and #KatieHolmes are an item. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ The couple, who have denied a romance for years, were spotted holding hands and getting cozy on a Malibu beach over Labor Day Weekend, according to photos obtained by TMZ and the Daily Mail. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ Both of the stars were laughing, walking hand-in-hand and enjoying drinks and refreshments on the balcony of the Malibu pad. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ Holmes, 38, divorced Hollywood royalty Tom Cruise in 2012 and was spotted dancing and flirting with Foxx, 49, in the Hamptons in 2013, according to reports at the time. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ Foxx later denied a relationship with the actress, laughing it off and calling it “100% not true” during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ Sources continued to tell People and other publications that the two were “casually dating” since 2013. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ Holmes and the “Django Unchained” star have been mostly successful at hiding any indication of a relationship, but have been caught on a few occasions. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ In March 2015, a photo surfaced showing them holding hands in a recording studio — and more recently, in December 2016, the pair had been vacationing in Cabo to celebrate Holmes 38th birthday. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ It was also rumored that the pair spent New Year's Eve together in South Beach, Miami. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ The only confirmation of a relationship between the pair came from “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Claudia Jordan, who is a friend of Foxx. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ “He is very happy with her, so I like that he seems very happy,” she said on a podcast in June 2016. However, she later backtracked on her comments, clarifying “he’s never told me he’s dating her.” ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ Foxx again tried to throw people off the trail earlier this year by telling Graham Norton how hard it is to date at his age. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ “I was at a club the other night and a group of girls shouted my name. I was like, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ and they said, ‘We go to school with your daughter!’” he explained. “You have to be so careful.”
