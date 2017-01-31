’n Groener jy, ’n groener 2017!
Teen 13h00 vandag (31 Januarie), het #Green2017 tweede gestaan op die lys van twitter se grootste trends. Dit is die #Mygreenpledge wat onder meer deur die WWF (World Wide Fund SA), 2 Oceans Aquarium en Miss Earth SA getwiet word. Deur Zoe Salzwedel. Hooffoto Twitter

Gewone mense het aan die #Green2017-gesprek deelgeneem en getwiet oor wat hulle gaan doen om 2017 ’n “groen” jaar te maak. Heelparty mense het onderneem om twee dae per week vegetaries te lewe om die las op Moeder Aarde te verlig. Hier is van die #Mygreenpledge-twiets:

 

 

 

Vertel vir ons hoe jy oor die #Green2017-veldtog voel. Want dink jy van die idee van vegetarisme as leefstylopsie ter wille van Moeder Aarde? Wat sal jou #Mygreenpledge wees?

Kom ons staan saam en maak 2017 ŉ groener jaar! Moedig jou vriende, familie en kollegas aan om ook aan die veldtog deel te neem en help ons om die las op Moeder Aarde te verlig. Nie net vir ons nie, maar ook vir die generasies na ons!

