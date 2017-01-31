’n Groener jy, ’n groener 2017!

A1: From feb i will recommit to less meat @missearth_sa @2OceansAquarium @OpenStreetsCT #Green2017

ption of all non-reuseables, especially #plastic So no straws, takeaway coffee, toy gifts, nappies, shopping bags #green2017

I support this. There’s so much plastic in my life right now – whether I like it or not. #Green2017 #plasticmustfall https://t.co/6K1qc6hvJR — Eitan Prince (@FreddiFreeloadr) January 31, 2017

A1: Empower small scale Sugar and Rooibos producers in SA, by helping them gave entry into the economy! #Green2017 @WWFSouthAfrica — Fairtrade Label SA (@FairtradeSA) January 31, 2017

A1 #Green2017 The official promise was this one, but still working on it 🙂 pic.twitter.com/18gK7NiPGu — Andrea Weiss (@redwingstarling) January 31, 2017

Q1: What is your #Green2017 resolution? — WWF South Africa (@WWFSouthAfrica) January 31, 2017

Walk a lot more, use @MyCiTiBus, flush the toilet with shower run-off! #Green2017 https://t.co/XcBjBuHCEP — Ingrid Sinclair (@ingridsinclair) January 31, 2017

A1 @NoanaMashika It’s easy when u make a conscious effort.Get a good,lasting travel mug. Love ceramic ones & take mine everywhere #Green2017 pic.twitter.com/1Mb25GOLuj — Fishtory (@FishtorySA) January 31, 2017

#Green2017 Make sure that trash&recycling bins are placed next to each other so that recycling is convenient #recycle #reuse ^NB pic.twitter.com/d2txW3GwUe — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) January 31, 2017

Teach kids to keep litter in their pockets or backpacks & then sort & recycle when they get home. #EcoLogic2017 #Green2017 https://t.co/6DDRPYS5dl — Eco-Logic Awards (@EcoLogicAwards) January 31, 2017

@WWFSouthAfrica We challenge u 2 make green new year‘s resolutions 4 the wellbeing Environment. Tell us how u, plan 2 make it a #Green2017. pic.twitter.com/JMqYuzTWO4 — WSEC Mamelodi (@WSEC_Mamelodi) January 9, 2017

Having a #Green2017 can be fun, simple and accessible. This is how I’m playing my part… @WWFSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/No8vkW808H — Kim Webster (@KimWebsterSA) January 5, 2017

@WWFSouthAfrica has challenged me to make a new year’s resolution that will benefit the environment. Here is mine, what’s yours? #Green2017 pic.twitter.com/sIqO2jA7Nb — Baconista (@SlyPod) January 3, 2017

Vertel vir ons hoe jy oor die #Green2017-veldtog voel. Want dink jy van die idee van vegetarisme as leefstylopsie ter wille van Moeder Aarde? Wat sal jou #Mygreenpledge wees?

Kom ons staan saam en maak 2017 ŉ groener jaar! Moedig jou vriende, familie en kollegas aan om ook aan die veldtog deel te neem en help ons om die las op Moeder Aarde te verlig. Nie net vir ons nie, maar ook vir die generasies na ons!