’n Groener jy, ’n groener 2017!

Gewone mense het aan die #Green2017-gesprek deelgeneem en getwiet oor wat hulle gaan doen om 2017 ’n “groen” jaar te maak. Heelparty mense het onderneem om twee dae per week vegetaries te lewe om die las op Moeder Aarde te verlig. Hier is van die #Mygreenpledge-twiets:
We are officially live. Welcome to our #Green2017 Twitter chat. Co-hosting with us are @missearth_sa, @OpenStreetsCT and @2OceansAquarium.
— WWF South Africa (@WWFSouthAfrica) January 31, 2017
A1: From feb i will recommit to less meat @missearth_sa @2OceansAquarium @OpenStreetsCT #Green2017
— Nisha Varghese (@Nisha360) January 31, 2017
ption of all non-reuseables, especially #plastic So no straws, takeaway coffee, toy gifts, nappies, shopping bags #green2017
— Fishtory (@FishtorySA) January 31, 2017
I support this. There’s so much plastic in my life right now – whether I like it or not. #Green2017 #plasticmustfall https://t.co/6K1qc6hvJR
— Eitan Prince (@FreddiFreeloadr) January 31, 2017
A1: Tackling the elephant in the car #lowcarbontransport #Green2017 #publictransport https://t.co/oQliCsHHug @elutweet pic.twitter.com/uOd1hMxoYP
— OpenStreetsCapeTown (@OpenStreetsCT) January 31, 2017
A1: Empower small scale Sugar and Rooibos producers in SA, by helping them gave entry into the economy! #Green2017 @WWFSouthAfrica
— Fairtrade Label SA (@FairtradeSA) January 31, 2017
A1 #Green2017 The official promise was this one, but still working on it 🙂 pic.twitter.com/18gK7NiPGu
— Andrea Weiss (@redwingstarling) January 31, 2017
A1: Strictly green fish on my dish is my #Green2017 resolution. @WWFSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/fetjPYHRH7
— Eitan Prince (@FreddiFreeloadr) January 31, 2017
Q1: What is your #Green2017 resolution?
— WWF South Africa (@WWFSouthAfrica) January 31, 2017
Walk a lot more, use @MyCiTiBus, flush the toilet with shower run-off! #Green2017 https://t.co/XcBjBuHCEP
— Ingrid Sinclair (@ingridsinclair) January 31, 2017
A1 @NoanaMashika It’s easy when u make a conscious effort.Get a good,lasting travel mug. Love ceramic ones & take mine everywhere #Green2017 pic.twitter.com/1Mb25GOLuj
— Fishtory (@FishtorySA) January 31, 2017
.@redwingstarling @WWFSouthAfrica So true about excuses. No space to #growyourown? We manage… #green2017 pic.twitter.com/XP4iFoMQde
— Melissa du Preez (@melissadupreez) January 31, 2017
#Green2017 Make sure that trash&recycling bins are placed next to each other so that recycling is convenient #recycle #reuse ^NB pic.twitter.com/d2txW3GwUe
— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) January 31, 2017
Teach kids to keep litter in their pockets or backpacks & then sort & recycle when they get home. #EcoLogic2017 #Green2017 https://t.co/6DDRPYS5dl
— Eco-Logic Awards (@EcoLogicAwards) January 31, 2017
@WWFSouthAfrica We challenge u 2 make green new year‘s resolutions 4 the wellbeing Environment. Tell us how u, plan 2 make it a #Green2017. pic.twitter.com/JMqYuzTWO4
— WSEC Mamelodi (@WSEC_Mamelodi) January 9, 2017
Having a #Green2017 can be fun, simple and accessible. This is how I’m playing my part… @WWFSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/No8vkW808H
— Kim Webster (@KimWebsterSA) January 5, 2017
@WWFSouthAfrica has challenged me to make a new year’s resolution that will benefit the environment. Here is mine, what’s yours? #Green2017 pic.twitter.com/sIqO2jA7Nb
— Baconista (@SlyPod) January 3, 2017
My Green Pledge @missearth_sa @2OceansAquarium @OpenStreetsCT #Green2017 pic.twitter.com/bqOtEojFx1
— Nisha Varghese (@Nisha360) January 31, 2017
Vertel vir ons hoe jy oor die #Green2017-veldtog voel. Want dink jy van die idee van vegetarisme as leefstylopsie ter wille van Moeder Aarde? Wat sal jou #Mygreenpledge wees?
Kom ons staan saam en maak 2017 ŉ groener jaar! Moedig jou vriende, familie en kollegas aan om ook aan die veldtog deel te neem en help ons om die las op Moeder Aarde te verlig. Nie net vir ons nie, maar ook vir die generasies na ons!
Vertel ons meer van jouself sodat ons aan jou behoeftes kan voldoen. Klik hier om ŉ vinnige, anonieme digitale meningsopname te doen.