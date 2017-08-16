Ryk Neethling aangewys as direkteur van Prinses Charlene se waterveiligheidstigting

Proud to be part of @pcmfsouthafrica promoting @hshprincesscharlene's passion for water safety. Exciting times ahead…#watersafety #learntoswim #olympians @jaegerlecoultre A post shared by Ryk Neethling (@rykneethling) on Jul 30, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

Prinses Charlene en Ryk ken mekaar sedert hul dae as professionele swemmers en albei dra waterveiligheid na aan die hart. Ryk se swemloopbaan het juis begin nadat hy amper verdrink het. Ryk het self reeds ’n swemskool en neem gereeld deel aan waterveiligheidsveldtogte. Prinses Charlene het self aan verskeie waterveiligheidsveldtogte deelgeneem en het in 2012 die Prinses Charlene van Mondaco Stigting begin. Hierdie stigting het reeds meer as 300 000 mense wêreldwyd bereik om verdrinkings te voorkom. Die Suid-Afrikaanse been daarvan is gestig in 2013.

We've come a long way since the swimming days and I am proud to be part of the @hshprincesscharlene of Monaco Foundation promoting water safety across the world. #monaco #southafrica #learntoswim #swimmers #olympians A post shared by Ryk Neethling (@rykneethling) on Jun 13, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

Ryk is sedert 2016 ’n ambassadeur vir die stigting en is nie die enigste Suid-Afrikaner wat deel vorm hiervan nie. François Pienaar en Terence Parkin is beide ook ambassadeurs.

Laas jaar (2016) het die Prinses Charlene van Monaco-Stigting se Suid-Afrikaanse been 2 507 kinders leer swem. ’n Verdere 27 242 kinders het basiese waterveiligheidsvaardighede geleer. Daar is 23 projekte in die land wat deel uitmaak van hierdie vaardigheidsontwikkelingsinisiatief en hierdie jaar het die stigting saam met Lifesaving SA saamgespan om meer kinders te bereik. Die Wêreldgesondheidsorganisasie (WGO) se skattings toon dat ongeveer 60 000 kinders onder die ouderdom van vyf wêreldwyd as gevolg van verdrinking sterf en dat meer as 360 000 mense jaarliks as gevolg van verdrinking sterf.

Verdrinking is die tweede grootste oorsaak van ongeluksterftes naas padongelukke in Suid-Afrika