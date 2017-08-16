Ryk Neethling aangewys as direkteur van Prinses Charlene se waterveiligheidstigting

Ryk Neethling is pas aangestel as die uitvoerende direkteur vir Prinses Charlene van Monaco se stigting in Suid-Afrika, wat fokus op waterveiligheid en swemopvoeding vir jongmense. Dié pos is vrywillig, en volgens berigte is Prinses Charlene baie bly dat Ryk die pos aanvaar het aangesien hy perfek is vir dié titel.
Prinses Charlene en Ryk ken mekaar sedert hul dae as professionele swemmers en albei dra waterveiligheid na aan die hart. Ryk se swemloopbaan het juis begin nadat hy amper verdrink het. Ryk het self reeds ’n swemskool en neem gereeld deel aan waterveiligheidsveldtogte. Prinses Charlene het self aan verskeie waterveiligheidsveldtogte deelgeneem en het in 2012 die Prinses Charlene van Mondaco Stigting begin. Hierdie stigting het reeds meer as 300 000 mense wêreldwyd bereik om verdrinkings te voorkom. Die Suid-Afrikaanse been daarvan is gestig in 2013.
Ryk is sedert 2016 ’n ambassadeur vir die stigting en is nie die enigste Suid-Afrikaner wat deel vorm hiervan nie. François Pienaar en Terence Parkin is beide ook ambassadeurs.
Laas jaar (2016) het die Prinses Charlene van Monaco-Stigting se Suid-Afrikaanse been 2 507 kinders leer swem. ’n Verdere 27 242 kinders het basiese waterveiligheidsvaardighede geleer. Daar is 23 projekte in die land wat deel uitmaak van hierdie vaardigheidsontwikkelingsinisiatief en hierdie jaar het die stigting saam met Lifesaving SA saamgespan om meer kinders te bereik. Die Wêreldgesondheidsorganisasie (WGO) se skattings toon dat ongeveer 60 000 kinders onder die ouderdom van vyf wêreldwyd as gevolg van verdrinking sterf en dat meer as 360 000 mense jaarliks as gevolg van verdrinking sterf.
Verdrinking is die tweede grootste oorsaak van ongeluksterftes naas padongelukke in Suid-Afrika
DAY OF THE AFRICAN CHILD Extract from a special OpEd from HSH Princess Charlene “Discovering the joy of #swimming inspired me to dedicate 20 years of my life to realise my dream to become an Olympic swimmer. Competing in the water taught me the importance of discipline, respect for oneself and others and dedication. Most significantly, I saw how learning to swim could not only change lives, as it did mine, but also save lives. During my swimming career, it was important to me to teach children how to be safe in the water. It is an essential life skill, like learning to safely cross a road. In South Africa, where I grew up, #drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death after road accidents. It’s not much talked about. You could say it’s a hidden #epidemic in a supposedly dry continent. In fact, Africa has vast swathes of seas, lakes and rivers. In coastal cities, you often find the shoreline crowded with people but as most of them can’t swim, they simply dip their toes at the water’s edge. The trouble is, it doesn’t take much for a child, or an adult, to slip and drown in a few centimetres of water or be swept out by a rogue wave or current. The @WHO estimates that drowning claims the lives of more than 60,000 children under five and over 360,000 people globally each year. It claims a similar number of lives today as diseases such as diarrhoea and measles did in the 1970s and 1980s. Africa’s drowning statistics are sadly the highest in the world but they barely get a mention in the media. As Patron of the @saredcross, I am promoting #watersafety, #firstaid and #CPR training – for children and by children. Education like this is crucial to saving lives and stopping the needless grief that afflicts the families of those who drown. On this Day of the African Child, as we celebrate the joy, laughter and future of our precious children, I urge the world’s governments to put water safety and the elimination of drowning on the development agenda. If countries, NGOs, and international bodies join forces, drowning need no longer be a silent killer. Water is precious and so are our children." #savinglives with @rnli and @bloombergdotorg
Leave a Reply